Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) Short Interest Down 53.9% in February

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 73,400 shares, a drop of 53.9% from the February 13th total of 159,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a 12-month low of $4.70 and a 12-month high of $7.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.86 and a 200-day moving average of $5.90.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CGIFF. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Desjardins dropped their price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.18.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund engages in the provision of portfolio of industrial chemicals and value-added services. It operates through the following segments: Sulphur and Water Chemicals, Electrochemicals, and Corporate. The Sulphur and Water Chemicals segment markets sulphuric acid, liquid sulphur dioxide, sulphur, sodium hydrosulphite, sodium bisulphate, zinc oxide and a variety of inorganic coagulants used in water treatment.

