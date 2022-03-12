CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Cuts Stock Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lessened its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 23.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 735 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MS. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Solstein Capital LLC increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 131.3% during the 3rd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 108.4% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 17,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.70, for a total value of $1,814,023.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 18,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.56, for a total transaction of $1,888,539.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,461 shares of company stock worth $7,060,891 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

MS stock opened at $85.18 on Friday. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $76.00 and a 52 week high of $109.73. The company has a market capitalization of $152.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $98.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.08. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The company had revenue of $14.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.87%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.12.

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

