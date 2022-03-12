CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Has $321,000 Stake in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its holdings in shares of QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,640 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in QuinStreet were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in QuinStreet by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,983 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 5.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,785 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 7.2% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in QuinStreet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in QuinStreet by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 35,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. 91.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Gregory Wong sold 9,101 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total value of $100,293.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QNST stock opened at $11.32 on Friday. QuinStreet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.15 and a fifty-two week high of $23.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.05. The company has a market cap of $617.54 million, a PE ratio of 94.33 and a beta of 0.93.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $125.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.17 million. QuinStreet had a net margin of 1.07% and a return on equity of 2.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. Analysts expect that QuinStreet, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on QNST. Zacks Investment Research cut QuinStreet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Barrington Research decreased their target price on shares of QuinStreet from $25.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Lake Street Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price (down previously from $27.00) on shares of QuinStreet in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th.

QuinStreet, Inc engages in the provision of media management services. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. Its platform offers performance marketing products based from number of clicks, inquiries, calls, applications, and full customer acquisitions. The company was founded by Douglas Valenti on April 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

