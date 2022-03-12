CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Purchases New Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OTIS. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,709,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,020,428,000 after buying an additional 1,372,775 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 956.8% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,050,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,451,000 after buying an additional 951,276 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 67.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,539,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,656,000 after buying an additional 619,205 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 6.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,571,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,002,000 after buying an additional 520,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 369.1% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 570,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,937,000 after buying an additional 448,840 shares during the last quarter. 81.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

NYSE OTIS opened at $72.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.05 and a beta of 0.97. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52-week low of $65.51 and a 52-week high of $92.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.65.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.71% and a negative return on equity of 39.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.22%.

Otis Worldwide Profile (Get Rating)

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.