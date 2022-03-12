Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) Announces Earnings Results

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.30, Fidelity Earnings reports. Chindata Group had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 2.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. Chindata Group updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Chindata Group stock traded down $0.94 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.75. 2,769,869 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,714,276. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.25. Chindata Group has a 1 year low of $4.05 and a 1 year high of $19.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.18 and a beta of 2.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.80.

Get Chindata Group alerts:

CD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Chindata Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.30 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Chindata Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Chindata Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chindata Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chindata Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.71.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Chindata Group by 91.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 15,409 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chindata Group in the 4th quarter worth $388,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Chindata Group by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 61,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 10,808 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Chindata Group by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 7,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Chindata Group by 2,045.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 74,558 shares in the last quarter. 16.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chindata Group (Get Rating)

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chindata Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chindata Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.