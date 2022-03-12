Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $6.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CDTX. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Cidara Therapeutics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cidara Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $5.54.

CDTX stock opened at $0.72 on Tuesday. Cidara Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.63 and a fifty-two week high of $3.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.43. The stock has a market cap of $48.04 million, a PE ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.29.

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.07. Cidara Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 89.48% and a negative return on equity of 465.76%. On average, analysts expect that Cidara Therapeutics will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.27% of the company’s stock.

Cidara Therapeutics Company Profile

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infectives. Its product pipeline includes Rezafungin and Cloudbreak. The company was founded by Kevin M. Forrest, Kevin J. Judice, and H. Shaw Warren in December 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

