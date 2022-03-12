Ciena Co. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.41 Per Share, Colliers Securities Forecasts (NYSE:CIEN)

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) – Analysts at Colliers Securities issued their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Ciena in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 8th. Colliers Securities analyst C. Trebnick expects that the communications equipment provider will post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. Colliers Securities has a “Buy” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Ciena’s FY2023 earnings at $3.08 EPS.
CIEN has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Ciena from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Ciena from $87.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on Ciena from $66.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Ciena from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Ciena from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.50.
Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.02. Ciena had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 13.23%. The company had revenue of $844.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.14 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year.
In other Ciena news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total transaction of $71,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jason Phipps sold 21,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total value of $1,606,243.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 38,098 shares of company stock worth $2,753,678. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Ciena during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Ciena by 483.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 560 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in Ciena during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ciena by 83.8% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 735 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank bought a new position in shares of Ciena in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Ciena Company Profile (Get Rating)
Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ciena (CIEN)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
- The Tide May Be Turning For Stitch Fix, Inc
- 3 Best Lumber Stocks for the Home Improvement and Home Building Boom
- MarketBeat Podcast: 2 Stocks to Buy, 1 Stock to Sell
Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.