Ciena Co. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.41 Per Share, Colliers Securities Forecasts (NYSE:CIEN)

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) – Analysts at Colliers Securities issued their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Ciena in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 8th. Colliers Securities analyst C. Trebnick expects that the communications equipment provider will post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. Colliers Securities has a “Buy” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Ciena’s FY2023 earnings at $3.08 EPS.

Get Ciena alerts:

CIEN has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Ciena from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Ciena from $87.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on Ciena from $66.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Ciena from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Ciena from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.50.

Shares of CIEN opened at $54.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.38 and a 200-day moving average of $62.35. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Ciena has a 52 week low of $49.51 and a 52 week high of $78.28.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.02. Ciena had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 13.23%. The company had revenue of $844.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.14 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Ciena news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total transaction of $71,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jason Phipps sold 21,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total value of $1,606,243.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 38,098 shares of company stock worth $2,753,678. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Ciena during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Ciena by 483.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 560 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in Ciena during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ciena by 83.8% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 735 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank bought a new position in shares of Ciena in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ciena Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.