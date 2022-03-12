Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CTAS. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Cintas from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Argus raised their price target on Cintas from $410.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Cintas from $399.00 to $416.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $457.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Cintas from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $438.78.

Shares of CTAS stock opened at $369.30 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $384.60 and its 200-day moving average is $408.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.31 billion, a PE ratio of 34.48, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.51. Cintas has a 52 week low of $328.57 and a 52 week high of $461.44.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 32.05% and a net margin of 15.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Cintas will post 10.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTAS. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Cintas by 19.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 17,465 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,672,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cintas by 79.7% during the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas during the second quarter worth about $424,000. Colony Group LLC raised its position in shares of Cintas by 5.4% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas during the second quarter worth about $222,000. 63.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

