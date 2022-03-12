Citadel Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM)

Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 272,270 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,727,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VGM. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,690 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,767 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals during the 2nd quarter valued at $142,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 21,717 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 27,380 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VGM opened at $11.76 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.40. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals has a 52-week low of $11.76 and a 52-week high of $14.36.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.0521 dividend. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

Invesco Trust For Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide common shareholders with a high level of current income exempt from federal income taxes, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on January 24, 1992 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

