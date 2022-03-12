Citadel Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY)

Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY – Get Rating) by 172.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 59,039 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,363 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF were worth $3,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPAY. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 24,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. increased its stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 10.3% in the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 15.0% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Tempus Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 4,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period.

Get ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF alerts:

IPAY stock opened at $45.78 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.64. ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF has a twelve month low of $43.62 and a twelve month high of $73.38.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.