Citadel Advisors LLC Takes Position in Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. (NASDAQ:KAII)

Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. (NASDAQ:KAII – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 401,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,907,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of Kismet Acquisition Two as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Kismet Acquisition Two in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Kismet Acquisition Two in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Kismet Acquisition Two in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Kismet Acquisition Two by 808.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 38,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 33,924 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kismet Acquisition Two during the 2nd quarter worth $579,000. Institutional investors own 46.17% of the company’s stock.

KAII opened at $9.77 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.73. Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $9.99.

Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Newark, Delaware.

