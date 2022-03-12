Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.37 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Citizens Community Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.37 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.36. Citizens Community Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.51 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Citizens Community Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.43 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.31 to $1.35. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Citizens Community Bancorp.

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.18. Citizens Community Bancorp had a net margin of 26.63% and a return on equity of 12.91%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CZWI. TheStreet raised shares of Citizens Community Bancorp from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citizens Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

NASDAQ CZWI opened at $15.29 on Wednesday. Citizens Community Bancorp has a 12-month low of $11.85 and a 12-month high of $16.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.97 and its 200-day moving average is $14.20. The company has a market capitalization of $161.11 million, a PE ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.01.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This is an increase from Citizens Community Bancorp’s previous annual dividend of $0.23. Citizens Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 13.07%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Citizens Community Bancorp by 241.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,545 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Citizens Community Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $103,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Citizens Community Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $175,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new position in Citizens Community Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P raised its stake in Citizens Community Bancorp by 99.2% during the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 16,637 shares of the bank’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 8,284 shares in the last quarter. 49.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal Bank. It provides commercial, agricultural and consumer banking services. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Eau Claire, WI.

