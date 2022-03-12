Civitas Social Housing Plc (LON:CSH) Insider Buys £29,750 in Stock

Civitas Social Housing Plc (LON:CSH – Get Rating) insider Peter Baxter bought 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 85 ($1.11) per share, for a total transaction of £29,750 ($38,980.61).

LON:CSH opened at GBX 86.90 ($1.14) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £532.21 million and a P/E ratio of 14.73. The company has a current ratio of 9.50, a quick ratio of 9.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 92.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 94.62. Civitas Social Housing Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 81.40 ($1.07) and a 12-month high of GBX 121 ($1.59).

Get Civitas Social Housing alerts:

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were issued a GBX 1.39 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Civitas Social Housing’s payout ratio is currently 0.92%.

Civitas Social Housing PLC was the first Real Estate Investment Trust offering pure play exposure to social housing in England and Wales. The Company is advised by Civitas Housing Advisors Limited. The Company's Ordinary shares are listed on the premium listing segment of the Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority and were admitted to trading on the main market for listed securities of the London Stock Exchange in November 2016.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Civitas Social Housing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Civitas Social Housing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.