Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Clarivate had a negative net margin of 4.31% and a positive return on equity of 4.45%. The business had revenue of $560.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. Clarivate’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Clarivate updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.850-$0.950 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $0.85-0.95 EPS.

Shares of CLVT stock opened at $14.30 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.78 and a 200-day moving average of $21.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Clarivate has a 12-month low of $11.71 and a 12-month high of $34.79. The company has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.83.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CLVT. Citigroup lowered shares of Clarivate from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clarivate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays downgraded shares of Clarivate from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Clarivate in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Clarivate from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.63.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Clarivate by 135.1% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Clarivate in the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Clarivate in the fourth quarter valued at $111,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Clarivate in the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Clarivate by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. 83.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation. It operates through the Science and Intellectual Property segments. The Science segment comprises the academic and life science product lines. The Intellectual Property segment includes patent, trademark, domain, and IP management product lines.

