Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $560.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.48 million. Clarivate had a negative net margin of 4.31% and a positive return on equity of 4.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Clarivate updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.850-$0.950 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $0.85-0.95 EPS.

NYSE:CLVT opened at $14.30 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.20. The company has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Clarivate has a 52 week low of $11.71 and a 52 week high of $34.79.

CLVT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Clarivate from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Barclays downgraded shares of Clarivate from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Clarivate from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Clarivate from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Clarivate in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.63.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Clarivate by 135.1% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Clarivate in the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Clarivate in the fourth quarter valued at $111,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Clarivate in the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Clarivate by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

About Clarivate

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation. It operates through the Science and Intellectual Property segments. The Science segment comprises the academic and life science product lines. The Intellectual Property segment includes patent, trademark, domain, and IP management product lines.

