Clarus Co. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.29 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:CLAR)

Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Clarus in a report issued on Tuesday, March 8th. William Blair analyst R. Sundby expects that the company will earn $0.29 per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Clarus’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.58 EPS.

CLAR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Clarus in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Clarus from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. BNP Paribas upgraded Clarus from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Clarus from $38.50 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clarus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clarus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.86.

Clarus stock opened at $23.14 on Thursday. Clarus has a 52 week low of $15.43 and a 52 week high of $32.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 3.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $855.90 million, a P/E ratio of 32.14 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.87.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.14. Clarus had a return on equity of 16.43% and a net margin of 6.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Clarus by 165.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 20,031 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Clarus by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,607,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,557,000 after purchasing an additional 193,267 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Clarus by 96.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 9,383 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Clarus by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Clarus by 153.1% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 19,983 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Donald House sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.65, for a total transaction of $276,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. Clarus’s payout ratio is 13.89%.

Clarus Corp. engages in development, manufacture, and distribution of outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focused on the climb, ski, mountain, and sport categories. It operates through the Black Diamond and Sierra segment. The Black Diamond segment designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor engineered equipment and apparel for climbing, mountaineering, backpacking, skiing, and a range of other year-round outdoor recreation activities.

