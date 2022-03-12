Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) Position Increased by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Rating) by 69.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,585 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Clean Energy Fuels were worth $171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CLNE. Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels during the third quarter valued at $83,000. Grassi Investment Management bought a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels during the third quarter valued at $86,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels during the third quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels during the third quarter valued at $123,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Clean Energy Fuels alerts:

CLNE stock opened at $7.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.47 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.36. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $4.70 and a fifty-two week high of $16.59. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 36.44% and a negative return on equity of 0.26%. The company had revenue of $91.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.16 million. Clean Energy Fuels’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Clean Energy Fuels Corp. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $20.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Raymond James raised shares of Clean Energy Fuels from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.29.

Clean Energy Fuels Company Profile (Get Rating)

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets in the United States and Canada. It also builds and operates compressed natural gas (CNG) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) vehicle fueling stations, manufactures CNG and LNG equipment and technologies, and delivers CNG and LNG vehicle fuel.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.