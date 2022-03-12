Clear Street Markets LLC Invests $2.73 Million in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG)

Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 103,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,734,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT during the third quarter worth about $99,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $130,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 13,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 4,259 shares during the period. 42.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BRG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Compass Point upped their target price on shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from $14.50 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:BRG traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.64. The stock had a trading volume of 132,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,022. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.80 and a 1 year high of $27.48. The company has a current ratio of 182.45, a quick ratio of 182.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.70. The company has a market cap of $730.36 million, a PE ratio of 242.18, a P/E/G ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 1.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were given a $0.1625 dividend. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 590.91%.

In related news, insider James G. Babb III bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.66 per share, for a total transaction of $26,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 7.55% of the company’s stock.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in acquiring apartment properties. Its investment objective is to maximize long term stockholder value by investing in properties that shows substantial growth. The company was founded by Jordan B. Ruddy on July 25, 2008 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

