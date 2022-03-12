ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.50 Per Share

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th. This is an increase from ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 38.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE:EMO traded down $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.25. 82,350 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,422. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund has a 12-month low of $17.32 and a 12-month high of $27.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.16.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $189,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 39,691 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 502,355 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,589,000 after acquiring an additional 69,244 shares in the last quarter.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Company Profile

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund, Inc is a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company, which invests on energy midstream entities. It focuses on energy-related master limited partnerships with operations in crude oil, natural gas liquids, and refined petroleum products.

