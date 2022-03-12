Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc. is a provider of SaaS-based investment accounting, reporting and analytics solutions. Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc. is based in BOISE, Idaho. “

Get Clearwater Analytics alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.70.

CWAN stock opened at $17.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 9.46 and a quick ratio of 9.46. Clearwater Analytics has a 1 year low of $14.51 and a 1 year high of $27.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.18.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Equities analysts forecast that Clearwater Analytics will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 78,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,370,117.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sandeep Sahai bought 14,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.37 per share, for a total transaction of $248,043.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 363,274 shares of company stock worth $6,336,237 over the last 90 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Clearwater Analytics by 294.3% in the fourth quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 11,828,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,824,000 after purchasing an additional 8,828,717 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the third quarter worth $151,949,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the third quarter worth $79,859,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 342.3% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,062,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,369,000 after acquiring an additional 2,369,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,078,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,757,000 after acquiring an additional 515,909 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.14% of the company’s stock.

Clearwater Analytics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is a provider of SaaS-based investment accounting, reporting and analytics solutions. Clearwater Analytics Holdings Inc is based in BOISE, Idaho.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Clearwater Analytics (CWAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Clearwater Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearwater Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.