Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN – Get Rating) will report ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Clene’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.19) and the highest is ($0.17). The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clene will report full-year earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.40). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.71) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.68). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Clene.

Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.23.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CLNN shares. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Clene in a report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLNN opened at $2.82 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.98. Clene has a 52 week low of $2.36 and a 52 week high of $17.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 13.53 and a current ratio of 13.54.

In other Clene news, Director David J. Matlin bought 101,352 shares of Clene stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.96 per share, for a total transaction of $300,001.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CLNN. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Clene by 110.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Clene during the second quarter worth approximately $99,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Clene by 9.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,132,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,725,000 after buying an additional 96,624 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Clene by 82.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 402,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,522,000 after buying an additional 182,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Clene by 105.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 82,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 42,524 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.24% of the company’s stock.

Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. The company has a nanotechnology drug suspension; and engages in the development and commercialization of dietary supplements. Its lead drug is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a Phase 2 study for the treatment of stable multiple sclerosis; a Phase 2 biomarker study in Parkinson's; and Phase 2 and Phase 3 trials to investigate the potential for disease modification for neurodegenerative diseases.

