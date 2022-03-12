CNFinance Holdings Limited (NYSE:CNF) Short Interest Update

CNFinance Holdings Limited (NYSE:CNF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 130,000 shares, an increase of 117.4% from the February 13th total of 59,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 112,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNF. Gagnon Securities LLC lifted its stake in CNFinance by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 1,527,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,232,000 after purchasing an additional 132,451 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in CNFinance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $867,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CNFinance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $347,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of CNFinance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $162,000. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CNFinance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. 3.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNFinance stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.66. The company had a trading volume of 19,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,356. The company has a market capitalization of $251.01 million, a P/E ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.34. CNFinance has a 12-month low of $2.95 and a 12-month high of $6.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 543.88 and a quick ratio of 543.88.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CNF shares. TheStreet raised shares of CNFinance from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CNFinance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Greenridge Global raised their price target on shares of CNFinance from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th.

CNFinance Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of home equity loan services. It facilitate loans by connecting micro- and small-enterprise owners with its funding partners. The company was founded in January 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

