Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 571 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 70,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $1,095,000. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. now owns 161,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 27,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,287,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 230.0% in the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 69.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $184.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $192.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.47.

Shares of NYSE:JPM traded down $2.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $128.89. The company had a trading volume of 20,054,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,846,219. The company has a fifty day moving average of $150.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $158.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $380.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $127.27 and a 12 month high of $172.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $29.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.78 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 38.00% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 26.06%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

