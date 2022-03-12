Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Cuts Stake in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,110 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $1,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PKI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,822 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,413,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 20,746 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,203,000 after buying an additional 2,404 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in PerkinElmer by 138.7% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 30,533 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,715,000 after buying an additional 17,743 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 503,269 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $77,709,000 after purchasing an additional 8,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 4,526 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. 81.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PKI traded down $6.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $165.89. 820,138 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 975,428. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $177.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.58. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.79 and a 1-year high of $203.16.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 23.74%. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is 3.47%.

PKI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PerkinElmer presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.37.

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment consists of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

