Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Has $2.11 Million Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,505 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 79 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Accel Wealth Management grew its position in Netflix by 85.7% in the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 65 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in Netflix by 126.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Netflix by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 75 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 81.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Netflix from $705.00 to $562.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $595.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Evercore ISI cut shares of Netflix from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $710.00 to $525.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Benchmark upgraded shares of Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Netflix from $750.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $541.94.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings purchased 46,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $390.08 per share, with a total value of $18,294,752.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NFLX stock traded down $16.45 on Friday, hitting $340.32. 4,815,483 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,188,521. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $340.00 and a one year high of $700.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $430.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $555.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.51. Netflix had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 35.34%. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

