Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Has $3.90 Million Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,402 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $3,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. People s United Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 233,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,825,000 after acquiring an additional 3,276 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 25.1% during the third quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,703,000 after purchasing an additional 8,231 shares during the period. BOKF NA bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $32,587,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.8% during the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 39,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,499,000 after purchasing an additional 3,834 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Barn Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 25.5% during the third quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 37,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,258,000 after purchasing an additional 7,541 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

AGG traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $108.41. 11,997,840 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,781,256. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $108.25 and a 12 month high of $116.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $110.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.45.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

