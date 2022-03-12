Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Has $9.85 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,222 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up 2.2% of Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $9,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000,000 after buying an additional 6,637 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,513,000. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 153.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 2,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $558,000. 42.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $6.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $324.40. 66,228,432 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,664,719. The company has a 50 day moving average of $356.29 and a 200-day moving average of $373.58. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $307.39 and a 12 month high of $408.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.491 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th.

About Invesco QQQ Trust (Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

