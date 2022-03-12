Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,094 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 591 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises 0.7% of Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $3,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vigilare Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 9,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 1,532 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 9,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 16.7% during the third quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 32,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,336,000 after purchasing an additional 4,608 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 102,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 33,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

VYM stock traded down $0.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $108.38. 1,666,071 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,563,072. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $111.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.16. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $98.10 and a 52-week high of $115.66.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.