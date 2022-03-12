Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,395 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,845 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $1,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QYLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $108,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,708,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,080,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,228,000 after buying an additional 239,891 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,490,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,853,000 after buying an additional 717,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 413,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,145,000 after buying an additional 42,540 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF stock traded down $0.33 on Friday, hitting $19.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,831,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,911,706. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a 52-week low of $18.93 and a 52-week high of $23.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.95.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were paid a $0.202 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 22nd.

