Collective Family Office LLC Buys 42,922 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN)

Collective Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN – Get Rating) by 45.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,518 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,922 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Collective Family Office LLC owned 0.46% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BCS Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 154,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,912,000 after buying an additional 21,261 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,215,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,735,000 after buying an additional 16,932 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 213,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,401,000 after buying an additional 39,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 38,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 10,167 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA BSJN traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.27. 321,038 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 372,674. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $24.27 and a 1 year high of $25.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.13.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSJN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.