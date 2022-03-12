Collective Family Office LLC Has $1.52 Million Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Collective Family Office LLC increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 27.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,669 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,937 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTEB. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 17.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,941,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,962,000 after buying an additional 1,188,879 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $37,863,000. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 11.7% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,408,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,002,000 after buying an additional 673,392 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 136.6% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,021,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,937,000 after purchasing an additional 589,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,558.6% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 574,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,447,000 after purchasing an additional 539,550 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

VTEB stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.40. 4,791,994 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,065,060. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $52.40 and a twelve month high of $55.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.46.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.