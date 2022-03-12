Collective Family Office LLC Has $1.52 Million Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Collective Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 27.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,669 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,937 shares during the quarter. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 38.4% during the third quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $93,000.

VTEB stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.40. 4,791,994 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,065,060. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $52.40 and a twelve month high of $55.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.46.

