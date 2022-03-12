Collective Family Office LLC Has $2.07 Million Stock Position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Collective Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Rating) by 109.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,762 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,304 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $2,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 549.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 185.2% in the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000.

NYSEARCA:FNDF traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $30.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,475,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,366,625. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.81 and its 200 day moving average is $32.97. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $29.59 and a 52 week high of $34.94.

