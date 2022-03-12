Collective Family Office LLC Has $552,000 Stock Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Collective Family Office LLC lowered its stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,704 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,022 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $552,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of American International Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American International Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of American International Group by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of American International Group by 896.5% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,146 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of American International Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

AIG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered shares of American International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of American International Group from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of American International Group from $59.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.36.

NYSE:AIG traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $57.00. The company had a trading volume of 3,423,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,558,006. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.27, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.47. American International Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.54 and a 52 week high of $63.54.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $13.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.51 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 6.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. American International Group’s payout ratio is 11.83%.

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

