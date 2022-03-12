Collective Family Office LLC Increases Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN)

Collective Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN – Get Rating) by 45.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,518 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,922 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,583,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,324,000 after buying an additional 41,791 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,457,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,901,000 after buying an additional 65,996 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,215,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,735,000 after purchasing an additional 16,932 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 809,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,491,000 after purchasing an additional 196,255 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 64.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 797,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,200,000 after purchasing an additional 312,836 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.27. The stock had a trading volume of 321,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,674. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $24.27 and a 52-week high of $25.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.83 and a 200 day moving average of $25.13.

