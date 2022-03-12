Collective Family Office LLC Lowers Stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Collective Family Office LLC decreased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 276 shares during the quarter. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $1,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IJH. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 217.6% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 70.0% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 436.4% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $54,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH traded down $2.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $256.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,138,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,837,633. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a twelve month low of $247.37 and a twelve month high of $292.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $265.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $272.10.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

