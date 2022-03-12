Collective Family Office LLC Sells 158 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Collective Family Office LLC cut its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,746 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the quarter. Collective Family Office LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IBM. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 10,000.0% during the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 61.3% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 54.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBM stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $123.96. The company had a trading volume of 4,117,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,020,169. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.68. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $114.56 and a 52-week high of $152.84. The stock has a market cap of $111.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.39 by ($0.04). International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 42.49%. The company had revenue of $16.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.29%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.31%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IBM. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on International Business Machines from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “positive” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.45.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

