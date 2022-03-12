Collective Family Office LLC Takes $974,000 Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Collective Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 17,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $974,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FNDA. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,724,000. Callan Capital LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 223,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,790,000 after acquiring an additional 52,421 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,448,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,294,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,538,000.

NYSEARCA FNDA traded down $0.43 on Friday, hitting $51.70. The stock had a trading volume of 205,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,802. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a one year low of $47.96 and a one year high of $58.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.02.

