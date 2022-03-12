Colliers Securities Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Colliers Securities reduced their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ciena in a report issued on Tuesday, March 8th. Colliers Securities analyst C. Trebnick now expects that the communications equipment provider will earn $2.54 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.57. Colliers Securities currently has a “Buy” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock.

Get Ciena alerts:

CIEN has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Ciena from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Ciena from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Ciena from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ciena from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Ciena from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ciena currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.50.

NYSE:CIEN opened at $54.98 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $67.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.35. The company has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 3.10. Ciena has a 1-year low of $49.51 and a 1-year high of $78.28.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Ciena had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The business had revenue of $844.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Ciena news, SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.42, for a total value of $128,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason Phipps sold 21,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total value of $1,606,243.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,098 shares of company stock valued at $2,753,678 over the last quarter. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CIEN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ciena during the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,725,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Ciena by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,068,390 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $390,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409,823 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Ciena by 605.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,249,825 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,632 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Ciena by 137.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,222,361 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $94,085,000 after purchasing an additional 706,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. raised its stake in Ciena by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 3,026,444 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $155,408,000 after purchasing an additional 523,743 shares during the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ciena (Get Rating)

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.