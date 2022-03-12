Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

CBAN has been the topic of several other research reports. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Colony Bankcorp in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Colony Bankcorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th.

Shares of CBAN opened at $18.29 on Thursday. Colony Bankcorp has a twelve month low of $14.50 and a twelve month high of $19.59. The company has a market cap of $321.70 million, a P/E ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.00.

Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.08). Colony Bankcorp had a net margin of 17.40% and a return on equity of 13.14%. The firm had revenue of $29.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.12 million. Analysts predict that Colony Bankcorp will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Vice Chairman Brian D. Schmitt purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.50 per share, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO T Heath Fountain purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.50 per share, for a total transaction of $66,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 18,560 shares of company stock worth $306,359. 10.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fourthstone LLC boosted its stake in Colony Bankcorp by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 1,316,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,513,000 after purchasing an additional 434,874 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Colony Bankcorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,097,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Colony Bankcorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,960,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Colony Bankcorp by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 217,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,891,000 after buying an additional 2,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Colony Bankcorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,389,000. Institutional investors own 37.04% of the company’s stock.

Colony Bankcorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the stockholder and investor relations functions through its subsidiary, Colony Bank. It operates through the following segments: Banking Division, Mortgage Division, and Small Business Specialty Lending Division. The Banking Division segment offers full service financial services including commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

