Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
CBAN has been the topic of several other research reports. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Colony Bankcorp in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Colony Bankcorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th.
Shares of CBAN opened at $18.29 on Thursday. Colony Bankcorp has a twelve month low of $14.50 and a twelve month high of $19.59. The company has a market cap of $321.70 million, a P/E ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.00.
In other news, Vice Chairman Brian D. Schmitt purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.50 per share, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO T Heath Fountain purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.50 per share, for a total transaction of $66,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 18,560 shares of company stock worth $306,359. 10.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fourthstone LLC boosted its stake in Colony Bankcorp by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 1,316,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,513,000 after purchasing an additional 434,874 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Colony Bankcorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,097,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Colony Bankcorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,960,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Colony Bankcorp by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 217,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,891,000 after buying an additional 2,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Colony Bankcorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,389,000. Institutional investors own 37.04% of the company’s stock.
About Colony Bankcorp (Get Rating)
Colony Bankcorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the stockholder and investor relations functions through its subsidiary, Colony Bank. It operates through the following segments: Banking Division, Mortgage Division, and Small Business Specialty Lending Division. The Banking Division segment offers full service financial services including commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.
