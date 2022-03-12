Comerica Bank Cuts Stake in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Comerica Bank lessened its stake in shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating) by 69.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 159,376 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in HSBC were worth $2,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSBC. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of HSBC by 149.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,342,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,439,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004,699 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in shares of HSBC by 3,010.0% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 722,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,832,000 after acquiring an additional 698,838 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of HSBC by 11.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,842,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,992,000 after acquiring an additional 287,434 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in HSBC in the second quarter worth $3,692,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in HSBC in the third quarter worth $2,989,000. 1.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HSBC. BNP Paribas upgraded HSBC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on HSBC from GBX 615 ($8.06) to GBX 725 ($9.50) in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. UBS Group increased their price objective on HSBC from GBX 500 ($6.55) to GBX 590 ($7.73) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on HSBC from GBX 470 ($6.16) to GBX 560 ($7.34) in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HSBC has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $495.00.

Shares of NYSE:HSBC opened at $31.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.57. HSBC Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $24.31 and a 52-week high of $38.61.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.57%. This is a boost from HSBC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.16%.

About HSBC

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

