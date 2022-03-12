Comerica Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Comerica Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 154,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,399 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust were worth $2,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $84,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC bought a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $161,000.

Shares of BDN stock opened at $13.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. Brandywine Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.23 and a fifty-two week high of $15.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 166.65, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.11.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.32). Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 0.70%. The company had revenue of $125.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.70%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 950.12%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BDN shares. Truist Financial downgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Brandywine Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, leasing, and managing an urban, town centre and suburban office portfolio. Its services include asset management, development and construction, investment, marketing & leasing, property management and tenant. The firm operates through the following business segments: Philadelphia Central Business District, Pennsylvania Suburbs, Metropolitan Washington, Austin & Texas and Other.

