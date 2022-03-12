Comerica Bank Decreases Holdings in Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST)

Comerica Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,561 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Renasant were worth $1,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Renasant by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,762,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,627,000 after buying an additional 11,119 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Renasant during the third quarter worth about $2,811,000. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Renasant by 4.1% during the third quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 150,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,430,000 after purchasing an additional 5,877 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Renasant by 7.6% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 95,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,813,000 after purchasing an additional 6,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Renasant by 56.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 259,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,361,000 after purchasing an additional 93,811 shares in the last quarter. 79.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RNST stock opened at $35.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.14. Renasant Co. has a 52-week low of $32.06 and a 52-week high of $46.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $159.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.73 million. Renasant had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 25.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. Analysts expect that Renasant Co. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.30%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 1st. DA Davidson upgraded Renasant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

Renasant Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial, fiduciary, and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banks, Insurance, Wealth Management, and Other. The Community Banks segment delivers banking and financial services to individuals and small to medium sized businesses including checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, interim construction loans, specialty commercial lending, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

