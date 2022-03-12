Comerica Bank Has $2.01 Million Stock Holdings in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) by 61.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 98,118 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,315 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Cinemark were worth $2,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 122.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 80,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after buying an additional 44,487 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cinemark during the third quarter worth $1,464,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 401.5% during the third quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 67,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after buying an additional 54,249 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 46.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,245,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,144,000 after buying an additional 709,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Cinemark during the third quarter worth $249,000. 91.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Cinemark in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Barrington Research dropped their price target on Cinemark from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Cinemark from $15.40 to $13.60 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Cinemark from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.70.

Cinemark stock opened at $15.43 on Friday. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.37 and a 12-month high of $26.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -4.36, a P/E/G ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 2.30.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.18. Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 107.64% and a negative net margin of 27.99%. The firm had revenue of $666.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $598.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.03) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 578.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Michael Cavalier sold 8,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.30, for a total transaction of $145,542.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of motion picture exhibition through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The company was founded by Lee Roy Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

