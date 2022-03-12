Comerica Bank Sells 1,143 Shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Comerica Bank reduced its position in shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,654 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,143 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $2,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Man Group plc raised its position in Boise Cascade by 1,382.1% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 194,172 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,481,000 after acquiring an additional 181,071 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 5.5% in the third quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 27,674 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 33.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,040 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 92.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,199 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 3,930 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 86.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 41,261 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 19,146 shares during the period. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boise Cascade alerts:

In other Boise Cascade news, SVP Jill Twedt sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.85, for a total transaction of $311,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dean Michael Brown sold 2,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.58, for a total transaction of $197,696.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,215 shares of company stock worth $882,242 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BCC opened at $76.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.94. Boise Cascade has a 52 week low of $46.51 and a 52 week high of $85.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.63.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The construction company reported $4.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $1.91. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 58.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Boise Cascade will post 14.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is 2.67%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BCC shares. DA Davidson raised shares of Boise Cascade from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Bank of America raised shares of Boise Cascade from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Boise Cascade from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.80.

Boise Cascade Profile (Get Rating)

Boise Cascade Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered wood products (EWP) and plywood. It operates through the Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution (BMD) segments. The Wood Products segment manufactures and sells engineered wood products, plywood, particleboard, studs and ponderosa pine lumber.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boise Cascade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boise Cascade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.