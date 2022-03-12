Comerica Bank Sells 72,553 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Comerica Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 64.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 39,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,553 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $1,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Sanofi in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $221,371,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Sanofi by 77.9% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,508,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,676 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Sanofi by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,924,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,643,000 after acquiring an additional 833,701 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Sanofi in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,639,000. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Sanofi in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,293,000. 12.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
SNY opened at $50.71 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.68 and a 200 day moving average of $50.30. Sanofi has a 52-week low of $46.92 and a 52-week high of $54.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $127.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.55.
Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.
