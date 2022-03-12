Comerica Bank Trims Stock Position in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Comerica Bank cut its stake in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,618 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,330 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in UMB Financial were worth $2,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in UMB Financial by 2.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 886,776 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,761,000 after acquiring an additional 17,138 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 21.8% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 425,515 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,151,000 after buying an additional 76,104 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 4.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,557 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 124.9% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,327 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 5,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UMB Financial in the third quarter valued at about $286,000. 86.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of UMB Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of UMB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.50.

In related news, Director Timothy R. Murphy bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $98.44 per share, for a total transaction of $98,440.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 8,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total transaction of $852,860.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 12,831 shares of company stock worth $1,317,687 over the last 90 days. 10.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of UMB Financial stock opened at $99.24 on Friday. UMB Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $84.21 and a 52-week high of $112.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.84. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.96.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.25). UMB Financial had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 26.57%. The firm had revenue of $329.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that UMB Financial Co. will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is currently 20.41%.

UMB Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.

