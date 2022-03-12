CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) Sets New 52-Week Low at $7.22

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.22 and last traded at $7.23, with a volume of 251514 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.85.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on COMM shares. Northland Securities downgraded shares of CommScope from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of CommScope from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet cut shares of CommScope from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CommScope from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $11.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CommScope has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.45.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.69, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.66, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.22.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.21. CommScope had a negative net margin of 5.39% and a positive return on equity of 3,196.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts purchased 4,000 shares of CommScope stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.43 per share, for a total transaction of $29,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Timothy T. Yates purchased 5,000 shares of CommScope stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.06 per share, for a total transaction of $50,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 22,500 shares of company stock worth $207,940. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of CommScope by 134.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CommScope during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in CommScope by 140.9% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,631 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CommScope in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in CommScope in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

About CommScope

CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband, Home, Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), and Venue and Campus Networks (VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.

