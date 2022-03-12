Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (OTCMKTS:CODYY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (OTCMKTS:CODYY – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $74.33.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CODYY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from €82.00 ($89.13) to €87.00 ($94.57) in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays reduced their price target on Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from €78.00 ($84.78) to €76.00 ($82.61) in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from €70.00 ($76.09) to €73.00 ($79.35) in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from €60.00 ($65.22) to €62.00 ($67.39) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from €67.00 ($72.83) to €68.00 ($73.91) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Get Compagnie de Saint-Gobain alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS CODYY opened at $11.80 on Friday. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain has a fifty-two week low of $10.27 and a fifty-two week high of $15.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.53 and a 200-day moving average of $13.77.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA engages in designing, manufacturing, and distribution of materials and solutions for the construction, mobility, healthcare and other industrial application markets. The firm operates through the following segments: High Performance Solutions (HPS), Northern Europe, Southern Europe, Americas, and Asia-Pacific.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie de Saint-Gobain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.