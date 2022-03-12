Comparing Contango Ore (OTC:CTGO) and Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA)

Contango Ore (OTC:CTGO – Get Rating) and Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.5% of Contango Ore shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.1% of Perpetua Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 23.5% of Contango Ore shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Contango Ore and Perpetua Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Contango Ore 0 0 0 1 4.00 Perpetua Resources 0 0 2 0 3.00

Perpetua Resources has a consensus target price of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 276.11%. Given Perpetua Resources’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Perpetua Resources is more favorable than Contango Ore.

Profitability

This table compares Contango Ore and Perpetua Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Contango Ore N/A N/A N/A Perpetua Resources N/A -44.48% -33.59%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Contango Ore and Perpetua Resources’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Contango Ore N/A N/A N/A ($2.42) -10.02 Perpetua Resources N/A N/A -$220.63 million ($0.60) -7.53

Contango Ore is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Perpetua Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About Contango Ore (Get Rating)

Contango Ore, Inc., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration of gold and associated minerals in the United States. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company also holds interest in the Shamrock property that consists of 368 mining claims covering an area of approximately 52,920 acres located in the Richardson Mining District, central Alaska. As of June 30, 2020, the company, through a joint venture had leased or controlled approximately 860,000 acres of exploration properties in Alaska. Contango Ore, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About Perpetua Resources (Get Rating)

Perpetua Resources Corp. is an exploration and development-stage company that engages in acquiring mining properties with the intention of exploring, evaluating and placing into production. Its principal business is the exploration, redevelopment, restoration and operation of the Stibnite Gold Project in Idaho, USA. The company’s mineral project is the Stibnite Gold Project, which contains mineral deposits and focuses to explore, evaluate and redevelop all of the deposits known as the Hangar Flats Deposit, West End Deposit and Yellow Pine Deposit, all of which are located within the Stibnite Gold Project. The company was founded on February 22, 2011 and is headquartered in Boise, ID.

